Ciara's Son Future and Husband Russell Wilson Twinned at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

While celebrity mother and daughter duos, like Pink and her 5-year-old tot Willow, or Kim Kardashian and North West, continue the age-old tradition of cutesy mommy-and-me dressing, it seems as if the guys are now getting in on the game.

On Thursday afternoon, Russell Wilson and his stepson, Future, were the definition of "twinning" at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty for Fashion Media

The pro athlete took some time to pose with the cutie on the carpet before hosting the night's fun activities. Both were clad in deconstructed denim and high-top kicks. Wilson accented his look with a camouflage jacket and white T-shirt, while his stepson was oh so cool in a graphic tee. We wonder if Ciara had anything to do with these matching ensembles?

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has had quite the busy month, taking to the 2017 ESPY Awards, celebrating his anniversary with his wife, Ciara, and training for his return to the field. However, we don't doubt that the entire family will step out soon, including new daughter, Sienna—hopefully in coordinating looks!