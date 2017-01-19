Ruby Rose Shows Us What Urban Decay's Vice Liquid Lipstick Looks Like IRL

Be still our hearts—Urban Decay's much-anticipated liquid lipsticks look even more phenomenal in real life than they do on our Instagram feeds. For weeks, we've seen the brand and bloggers with early access alike swiping the expansive 30-color spread without abandon, as we fervently double-tap each image. Last night at the People's Choice Awards, our resident girl crush Ruby Rose gave us a preview of the Vice Liquid Lipstick in Blackmail, a saturated pinot shade that contrasted nicely against her bold orange ensemble.

"The color added death-defying drama, making her green eyes instantly pop," Rose's makeup artist Jo Baker says. "These intensely pigmented liquid lipsticks provide feather light comfort with a special non-drying formula that is not only waterproof, but life-proof—the color does not budge until you take it off." Suffice it to say that touch-ups aren't a total necessity, unless of course you're just looking for a reason to wave your tube around in public. Pick up Rose's deep wine hue or shop the enture color spread now for $18 each on urbandecay.com.