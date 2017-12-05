Ruby Rose Claps Black After She Receives Hateful Comments About Her Breakouts

No matter who you are, breakouts happen. While most of us may try and lay low, that's not possible for celebrities like Ruby Rose.

While promoting Pitch Perfect 3 in Australia, the actress hit the red carpet with her mom for what should have been a fun mother-daughter night. Instead, Rose had to deal with Internet trolls who flooded her Instagram comments with rude messages about her skin.

Today, Rose took to her Instagram stories to clap back at the haters who felt the need criticize her appearance. “This acne belongs to me, not them, and you are welcome to it,” she wrote on a black-and-white photo of herself with an arrow pointing to her breakout. “I never thought I’d see the day I’d leave my beautiful country balling my eyes out … when I was so excited to come home.”

In the next post, she shared a photo of herself in color that clearly shows her breakout. "Yeah it sucks.. for me, i don’t see how it’s bothering so many others? but I’m a human. It happens.. one side of my face is clear and the other is a mess,” Rose wrote. "Dermatologist says it’s from the bacteria from all the phone interviews I did for PP3 and a reaction to hotel pillow cases (which I already know).”

It's shocking that anyone would comment about her skin, but we're glad she opened about it to her fans. Don't let the haters get you down, Ruby.