The Royal Trio Is Hiring for a New Role—and They’re Using LinkedIn

If you’ve ever wanted to get closer to the British royal family, here is your chance! Princes William and Harry and Kate Middleton are hiring for a new role, and they’re using LinkedIn to do it.

The trio is hunting for a new senior communications officer for their Royal Foundation, according to Fortune. And like most of us commoners, they put the job listing out on the networking site to widen the search. But while this all may seem super relatable and down-to-earth of them, it doesn’t mean you’ll have an easy shot at getting the job: According to LinkedIn, there have already been 1,000 applicants and counting in the two weeks since the listing went live.

Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

The right person for the job will have “extensive experience within a marketing, media, or PR office, with a relevant degree (or equivalent qualification) and, ideally, have experience of working within the charity sector.”

VIDEO: Prince Harry Almost Quit His Life as a Royal

“This role will work both reactively and proactively to manage the daily news flow to the media, ensuring items are accurately and positively reported and received by audiences via traditional, digital, and social media,” the post reads. And of course, it requires a certain level of discretion, as any job working for the royals means handling sensitive information.

RELATED: Prince William Says He Felt Princess Diana's Presence at His Wedding

If that all seems up your alley (and you’d also love to get hair secrets from Kate Middleton firsthand), find out how to apply here. May the odds be ever in your favor.