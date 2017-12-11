6 TV Shows and Movies to Watch After You've Finished The Crown

If you've already finished season two of The Crown, and you can't enough of that royal drama, don't worry. There are plenty of TV shows and movies that have depicted your favorite real-life royals, like The Queen starring Helen Mirren and PBS's Victoria starring Jenna Coleman.

If you're craving even MORE drama, check out some of the more fictionalized period pieces like Downton Abbey and Reign. Scathing one-liners sound so much better in a British accent, am I right?

Scroll down for all the best TV shows and movies you should binge after The Crown.

The King's Speech

In this 2010 film, we watch the future King George VI (Colin Firth) overcome a speech impediment with help from Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), an Australian speech and language therapist. P.S. King George VI is Queen Elizabeth's father who SPOILER dies in season one of The Crown, before Queen Elizabeth takes the throne.

Victoria

Jenna Coleman stars as the young Queen Victoria, beginning with her coronation and the start of her relationship with her future husband, Prince Albert. If you only watch for the costumes and hairstyles, it will still be enough to keep you going through the entire first season.

Downton Abbey

Our favorite "upstairs/downstairs" drama follows the wealthy Crawley family and their house staff through the sinking of the Titanic, World War I, the roaring '20s, and more. Oh, and since all three Crawley children are girls, none of them can inherit the estate. Inheritance drama ensues. Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Bonneville star.

The Tudors

History buffs, this one's for you. The Tudors looks at Henry VIII's (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) early years and his scandalous divorce from Catherine of Aragon and ill-fated relationship with Anne Boleyn, played by Natalie Dormer aka Margery from Game of Thrones.

Reign

The CW's dramatized account of Mary Queen of Scot's ascension to the French throne is full of dramatics, as most CW shows are, and we LOVE it. Reign stars Adelaide Kane as Queen Mary and Megan Follows as Queen Catherine de' Medici.

The Queen

A powerful account of Queen Elizabeth's (Helen Mirren) reign following Princess Diana's untimely death, and the drama that ensued. Plus Michael Sheen as Prime Minister Tony Blair.