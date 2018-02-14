Kate Middleton and All Royal Women Must Wear This Constricting Accessory to Every Public Outing

When Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry later this year and becomes a royal, her wedding band will come with a whole new set of rules to follow.

Members of the royal family like Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton aren't supposed to sign autographs, they have a strict agenda of public outings they attend, and we've recently learned that female royals have an additional rule for public outings. Royal family expert Victoria Arbiter told Insider that Queen Elizabeth only has one strict fashion rule for women, and while it's constricting, it's not as overt as you might expect.

"You never see a royal without their nude stockings. Meghan, from what I can see from the engagement photographs, it doesn't look like she was wearing tights or stockings," Arbiter said. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires."

Indeed, looking at Middleton's fashion portfolio, the barely there stockings pop up again and again.

Markle isn't yet a member of the royal family, so the rules don't necessarily apply to her; however, that may soon change.

"I think we'll see a gradual change in Meghan's style over time to conform to those [royal] elements, but at the same time, I think what everyone loves about her is her own personal unique style," Arbiter said. "Hopefully, she'll be able to find the balance."