The Most Stunning Royal Family Holiday Cards from Around the Globe

‘Tis the season to be royal—and gorgeous, and have the entire world seething in envy at the reveal of your annual holiday card.

Over the past several weeks, royal family cards have been making their viral rounds. We've seen too cute snaps from both Monaco and Spain, and just this morning, we were graced with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's adorable photo with their children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

While 2017 has blessed us with new picture-perfect cards that we'd definitely hang on our fridge, they are hardly the first to make us squeal with delight. In the spirit of the holidays, we've gathered our favorite regal holiday cards from the past three years.

Though British aristocracy is typically our mainstay, we've included plenty of royal cards outside the realm of Queen Elizabeth’s descendants (don’t worry, we still included them). Scroll down to see them all.