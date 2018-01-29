The Royal Family Has a Group Text Just for Them—so When Will Meghan Markle Join It?

What do you think Prince Harry texts Prince William? Does Kate Middleton prefer smiley emojis or winky faces? These are the questions on the minds of royal fans (well, at least on our minds), since learning Monday that the royal family has its very own group text, à la the Kardashians.

Like the reality TV family, the royals keep up with each other with family texts and they use the messenger app WhatsApp to keep each other in the loop. In an interview with The Daily Mirror, Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law Mike Tindall said that the family has an ongoing chat that is active enough that he doesn't want to leave it for fear of being rude.



"Me, my brother, and then a few of Zara’s side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups,” Tindall said. Those "cousins" he mentions could very well be Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, so when Tindall gives insight into their talks, it's worth listening to.

“I wouldn’t say we’re cutting edge, but it’s just easier for some reason on WhatsApp,” he said. “I’m in about 25,000 groups. You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You’re scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude.”

With so much royal news happening—from Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle to Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, to Tindall and his wife Zara expecting their own child this year—we'd bet their group chat is pretty active.

Now the only question is, when does Meghan Markle get added?