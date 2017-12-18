The Royal Family’s 2017 Christmas Card Wins the Holidays

Everyone else's family Christmas cards can go home— the British royal family has won the game yet again.

On Monday morning, Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2017 holiday card, featuring their impossibly cute brood. The sweet snap shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge coordinating in shades of pale blue with their four-year-old son, Prince George, and their two-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, who, might we add, looks more and more like her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, every day.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," the palace captioned the photo on Instagram. "The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children at Kensington Palace. It was taken earlier this year by @chrisjacksongetty."

Chris Jackson/Getty via Kensington Palace/Instagram

The royals also took advantage of the caption to announce that little Charlotte will start school at the Willcocks Nursery School in London beginning in January. "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte," the school said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."

They grow up so fast!