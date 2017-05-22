Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Baby Shower Was a Floral-Boho Dream Come True

With her due date slowly but surely coming up, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is looking more ready than ever to welcome her baby. But before the arrival of her first child, she enjoyed a celebratory baby shower that was complete with a gorgeous floral-adorned table setting, and bohemian vibes all around.

Huntington-Whiteley arrived at the shower over the weekend in a flowing, pale yellow maxidress, with a lace-lined off-the-shoulder neckline from Self Portrait, and accessorized with round sunnies from Chloé. The long family-style table was set with simple pink, yellow, and orange florals in clear vases, accented with lush greenery.

The mom-to-be was surrounded by her closest friends for the fun luncheon, all of them clad in their own boho-inspired frocks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUW5atYgCIa/ Hey, baby. 👼 A post shared by Elizabeth Hammer (@thisisechambers) on May 21, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Huntington-Whiteley got engaged to Jason Statham last year and announced her pregnancy back in February with a sexy Instagram post.

Congratulations to the happy couple, we can't wait for little baby Huntington-Whiteley-Statham to arrive!