Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Strips Down to Her Paige Jeans in New Campaign

February 9, 2017 @ 11:15 AM
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks crazy good in a pair of Paige jeans.
The model and actress's spring 2017 campaign with the denim brand launched this week and it features an edgy lineup of jackets, dresses, jumpsuits, and, of course, jeans and denim items that we already have in our online shopping carts. Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to show off some of the images from the ads, including a sexy topless shot.
Not only is she the face of the campaign, but Huntington-Whiteley also designed pieces for the brand-new Rosie HW x Paige collaboration, co-designed by Huntington-Whiteley and Paige founder and creative director Paige Adams-Geller.
VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Airport Style
Inspired by a "Forever & Ever" theme, Adams-Geller and Huntington-Whiteley, "wanted to create a timeless and cool collection that could be worn from day to night, dressed up or down," according to Paige's website. "This collection is the epitome of the duo’s personal style, featuring feminine details, contemporary trends and easy-to-wear pieces," like this dress she shared on Instagram:
RELATED: Let Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Help You with Your Airport Style
You can pre-order the amazing pieces from Rosie HW's new Paige collaboration here (pieces ship Feb. 15) and shop the spring 2017 line at paige.com.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] All starts when I'm thinking about the clothing and what the themes are for the collection. For this particular shoot I was really imagining like a desert highway, like Thelma and Luise and taking a trip on the wild side. And another part of the collection was about a night up in the canyon which was Really thinking about what that vibe would've been like in the 70s, listening to music up in the Hollywood Hills. So I start off from that point, and then really try to think about what Rosie would also looked amazing in. And so, we have a lot of fun. Collaborating together. It's funny you say that, cuz I've lived in LA for four or five years now. Whenever I'm driving up in the hills I always think about what it was like in the 60s and 70s, and I think this collection really reflects that time in LA. This is our third campaign together now, and for me I like to see the collection first and then I can imagine, like who's that girl, and where's she gonna be, and She'd be with the band. Absolutely. [CROSSTALK] real lived in feeling. A little bit of the old super model with a rock star. Okay. [LAUGH] I definitely think this vibe of this Spring Collection is much more gritty and a little tougher than it's been in the past. A lot of plaids in this collection. And loads of tops. I can't wait to see how the high rise bell canyon suede flares and saddles are gonna rock. Yeah. I'm just all about suede right now and all about fringe so [LAUGH]. Part of the fun of working together is that we have a very similar vision. It's amazing to be able to have someone that just gets me and gets the collection. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]