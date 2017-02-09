Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Strips Down to Her Paige Jeans in New Campaign

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] All starts when I'm thinking about the clothing and what the themes are for the collection. For this particular shoot I was really imagining like a desert highway, like Thelma and Luise and taking a trip on the wild side. And another part of the collection was about a night up in the canyon which was Really thinking about what that vibe would've been like in the 70s, listening to music up in the Hollywood Hills. So I start off from that point, and then really try to think about what Rosie would also looked amazing in. And so, we have a lot of fun. Collaborating together. It's funny you say that, cuz I've lived in LA for four or five years now. Whenever I'm driving up in the hills I always think about what it was like in the 60s and 70s, and I think this collection really reflects that time in LA. This is our third campaign together now, and for me I like to see the collection first and then I can imagine, like who's that girl, and where's she gonna be, and She'd be with the band. Absolutely. [CROSSTALK] real lived in feeling. A little bit of the old super model with a rock star. Okay. [LAUGH] I definitely think this vibe of this Spring Collection is much more gritty and a little tougher than it's been in the past. A lot of plaids in this collection. And loads of tops. I can't wait to see how the high rise bell canyon suede flares and saddles are gonna rock. Yeah. I'm just all about suede right now and all about fringe so [LAUGH]. Part of the fun of working together is that we have a very similar vision. It's amazing to be able to have someone that just gets me and gets the collection. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]