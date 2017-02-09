A Baby Is on the Way for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

A Baby Is on the Way for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
David Buchan/Getty Images
February 9, 2017
by: Jane Asher

Congratulations are in order for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham! And no, they didn't win an award for most beautiful couple of all time. The engaged pair are expecting, announcing the good news over Instagram on Thursday.

"Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!!," she wrote in the caption of a photo showcasing her growing bump. "Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham."

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been engaged for a little over a year now, announcing their impending marriage on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2016—no formal words were used, just a simple appearance of diamond ring on Rosie's left ring finger. Very subtle.

The couple have been together for more than six years now, and tend to keep their private lives, well, private. We're so excited for what we're sure will be Rosie's impeccable maternity style, and a maternity bikini shot is a great way to start it off, in our humble opinion.

Congrats to the happy couple and their expanding family!

