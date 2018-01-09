Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Post-Baby Bikini Body Is Goals

Just six months after welcoming her newborn son, Jack, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is already bouncing back to her bikini-ready body.

On Monday, the model offered fans a tantalizing look at her post-baby figure in Miami, courtesy of a sunbathing session documented on Instagram.

While the mom of one, who gave birth to her first child last June, initially displayed her stylish roots in a snap of herself modeling Le Specs sunglasses with large gold hoops, awe-struck fans couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the look from head-to-toe.

Le specs

A full-body shot, set against a beach backdrop, shows the British beauty flaunting her toned abs and overall lithe frame in a scalloped lace bikini as she soaks in the Florida rays.

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jan 8, 2018 at 9:04am PST

As if the 30-year-old didn't ignite enough envy with her sizzling swimsuit shots, she then posted a third photo that guaranteed to kindle a serious case of wanderlust. “Welcome to Miami,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned a final image, which gave followers an early taste of pool season from her balcony.

Welcome to Miami

Body and vacation goals!