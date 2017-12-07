Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Takes Her Eveningwear Style Cues from Kate Moss

While it's no secret that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is an innovative fashion force on and off the runway, she was feeling nostalgic for the catwalk this week, as she took her sartorial cues from none other than OG supermodel Kate Moss.

On Wednesday evening, the British model headed to Caudalie's Meatpacking opening in N.Y.C. in a white-hot look that proves she’s not opposed to borrowing a page out of the iconic beauty’s fashion book. Dressed to slay in a white satin slip dress, the new mom harkened back to the ‘90s supermodel's heyday by emulating the sleeveless white gown that Moss memorably donned to the 1995 CFDA Awards.

Gotham/GC Images

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Earlier that day, Huntington-Whiteley shared the source of her inspiration, posting a photo of the fashion star’s iconic ensemble on Instagram, which she simply captioned, “vibes.”

vibes A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:54am PST

And the former Victoria’s Secret Angel certainly did Moss’s look justice with an updated version that served plenty of high-octane glamour.

RELATED: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and PAIGE Team Up Again to Bring You Your Dream Fall Wardrobe

The 30-year-old offset the silky frock with a romantic cream duster, while a matching clutch nearly mirrored Moss's original purse. Bold scarlet lipstick, a diamond pendant necklace, and soft waves exuded Old Hollywood glam.

Looking good, Rosie!