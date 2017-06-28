Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Are Parents! See the Adorable First Photo

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Are Parents! See the Adorable First Photo
by: Jane Asher
June 28, 2017 @ 11:30 AM

Congratulations are in order for model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her action star fiancé Jason Statham! The duo welcomed their first child on June 24, a healthy baby boy named Jack Oscar Statham.

Much like she announced her pregnancy, Huntington-Whiteley shared the news on her Instagram account, along with the adorable first photo of her son. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24," she wrote alongside a photo of Oscar in a striped onesie gripping his mom's manicured hand.

Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️

While we couldn't be happier for the new family-of-three, there's one thing we will miss from the model's pregnancy: Her impeccable maternity style. Whether dressing her bump in a fitted maxi or a red carpet-ready gown, she always looked perfectly chic.

#F8 premiere NYC in @brandonmaxwell @niravmodi

Congratulations to both Huntington-Whiteley and Statham! We can't wait for more photos of the happy new family of three.

