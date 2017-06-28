Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Are Parents! See the Adorable First Photo

Congratulations are in order for model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her action star fiancé Jason Statham! The duo welcomed their first child on June 24, a healthy baby boy named Jack Oscar Statham.

Much like she announced her pregnancy, Huntington-Whiteley shared the news on her Instagram account, along with the adorable first photo of her son. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24," she wrote alongside a photo of Oscar in a striped onesie gripping his mom's manicured hand.

VIDEO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Impeccable Airport Style

While we couldn't be happier for the new family-of-three, there's one thing we will miss from the model's pregnancy: Her impeccable maternity style. Whether dressing her bump in a fitted maxi or a red carpet-ready gown, she always looked perfectly chic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSr4AxsjL15/?taken-by=rosiehw #F8 premiere NYC in @brandonmaxwell @niravmodi A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Congratulations to both Huntington-Whiteley and Statham! We can't wait for more photos of the happy new family of three.

RELATED: Every New Mom Needs Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s 5-Minute Makeup Routine

Click through to our gallery to see more adorable celebrity babies born in 2017.