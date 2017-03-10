Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Cradles Growing Baby Bump While Her Pup Steals the Show

After first announcing that she and and fiancé Jason Statham are expecting their first bundle of joy together back in February, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is showing off her growing bump on Instagram with the sweetest photo.

The supermodel, who recently turned heads in a sultry maternity look at the Oscars courtesy of Versace, proved that although she may have a little one on the way, her love for her fur baby isn't going anywhere.

On Thursday, the radiant mom-to-be took to Instagram to share the aw-worthy photo, which depicts the former Victoria's Secret beauty getting some rest by laying down in a hammock-like recliner with a fluffy sheepskin blanket. The British star, who appears to show off her flawless makeup-free complexion while gazing into the camera, keeps both hands protectively on her burgeoning baby bump while her puppy—one ear adorably cocked askew—nestles on her left side.

The 29-year-old has been busy proving that pregnancy isn't slowing her down in the slightest by blowing up the social media app with swimsuit and lingerie promos for her line with British retailer Marks & Spencer and street style looks for denim brand Paige, but this rare intimate look at the mother-to-be relaxing with both her babies is giving us all the feels.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more baby bump shots as the model continues on her pregnancy journey!