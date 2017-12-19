Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Offers a Rare Glimpse of Baby Jack

It's been nearly six months since supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, welcomed their first child, and the British beauty has finally gifted fans their first real glimpse of their son, Jack.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the model can be seen cradling little Jack while boarding a private plane bound for the scenic deserts of southeast Utah. "Happy Holidays," the 'gram's caption reads along with a single emoji of a waving hand. Even though we can't see Jack's face in the sweet snap, we'll take what we can get.

Huntington-Whiteley, 30, looks ready for high-altitude luxury, dressed in a calf-grazing cream coat by Isabel Marant and a pair of black suede Saint Laurent booties. The former Victoria's Secret model wore her tousled blonde locks down and shielded her eyes with a pair of oversize cat-eye sunglasses.

Fingers crossed we'll see more of this cutie as he enjoys his first Christmas!