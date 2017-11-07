Rose McGowan Is Now Tackling the Beauty Industry with a Skincare Line

There's bold, there's badass, and then, there's Rose McGowan.

Waxing poetic over why we love the star so much is a pretty easy task, if you're down to bear with our insane laundry list spanning the categories from calling out abusive men in power, denouncing those who slut-shame, starring in some of the most badass roles to ever grace the big and small screens, writing a memoir we cannot wait to get our hands on, and generally doing her due diligence to fight the good fight alongside feminists everywhere. Let McGowan's new extracurricular activity of creating her own skincare line further solidify your spot in the #RoseArmy.

VIDEO: Rose McGowan: "I Have Been Silenced for 20 Years."

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Tried to Buy Rose McGowan Off, and She's Not Having It

The Only Skincare is a collaborative venture between McGowan and her aunt Rory, which has been a 10 year-long project. "Aunt Rory and I never stopped talking about skin," she writes on her website. "We became disenchanted with the beauty industry and how many products we were told we needed—we decided to do it ourselves." Drawing inspiration from a healing mineral lake that was rumored to be beneficial for the skin, the duo created a cleanser and moisturizer designed to mimic its effect while streamlining your product lineup, and packed the formulas with effective, ingredients like hyaluronic acid and retinol to name a few.

Though the current lineup contains the two products, available for pre-order now, McGowan hinted back in April on Instagram that new items were being developed, and has now confirmed that the products from The Only would be dropping in February, which can't come soon enough in our opinion.