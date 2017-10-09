GoT's Rose Leslie Flashes Her Engagement Ring from Fiancé Kit Harington

Jon Snow is apparently a pro at picking out diamond engagement rings.

Weeks after Kit Harington left the Games of Thrones fan-verse aflutter with his proposal to IRL (and on-screen) love Rosie Leslie, we're finally getting a glimpse at the stunning sparkler. On Sunday, Leslie, who memorably portrayed Ygritte on the popular series, was spotted at Heathrow Airport, sporting a diamond solitaire ring.

The flame-haired star's statement piece was in good company, as several gold rings decorated her other fingers. She paired the new addition with a black sweater layered underneath a wool coat, comfy leggings, and Nike kicks. In the beauty department, the actress opted for a fresh face and left her red locks down in a tousled lob—perfect for a long flight.

Ray Crowder/GC Images

Ray Crowder/GC Images

Now that we have the ring sighting out of the way, we're just waiting on the lovebirds to set a date!