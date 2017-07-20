Rose Byrne Reveals the “Rolls-Royce” of Spanx That She Wore Under Her Met Gala Dress

Welcome back to Dirty Laundry, a new video series where InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown gets celebs to dish on their most interesting and personal possessions. This week, funny lady Rose Byrne sat down with Brown in a laundromat (where else?), where she told a tale about the intricate underpinnings that she wore underneath her 2016 Met Gala gown.

It wasn’t any ordinary Spanx that Byrne had on that night: “This is the Rolls-Royce of Spanx,” she jokes and pulls out the exact pair. “It’s got a lovely panel here and on the side, so it’s sort of got this geometric effect of the Spank, and a nice gathering on the back. So it’s a beautiful tailoring. And they’ve got this incredible pocket here, handy pocket.”

“And I wore this to the Met Ball under my frock. They’ve been through the laundry, I promise. This is what happens underneath the gown,” Byrne reveals, spilling her red carpet secrets.

RELATED: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Son Somehow Looks Exactly Like Both of Them

Watch the clip at top and catch the full episode with Rose Byrne over on the PEN Network.