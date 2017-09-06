We’re Tipping Our Hats to Rose Byrne’s Floral Maternity Style

Rose Byrne is pregnant and she’s making one thing clear: comfort takes priority.

Last week, the expectant 38-year-old actress closed out the dog days of summer in a white dress with a cute accompanying button-up. And on Tuesday, she hit the streets of N.Y.C. in another look that, pregnant or not, we’d also happily slip on.

For her outing, Byrne kept it simple in a floral and tropical sleeveless dress perfect for a walk in the park, day at the museum, visit to the doctor, or brunch with friends. She paired the piece with a rectangular red crossbody, sunglasses, and a white wide-brim hat.

She also seems to have been on the phone while out. Maybe she was catching up with longtime partner Bobby Cannavale?

GS / MEGA

In August, Byrne announced her pregnancy in Australia's Jones Magazine. “I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she said, adding, “Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous.”

Byrne and Cannavale welcomed their first child, a boy named Rocco, in February 2016. We can’t wait to see how he reacts to a sibling.