Happy 38th Birthday, Rose Byrne! See Her Amazing Transformation Through the Years

We're wishing the gorgeous Aussie actress a happy birthday! Rose Byrne turns 38 today and she continues to set the red carpet ablaze with her first-class style.

Byrne is as versatile as they come, showing off comedic timing that won us over on Bridesmaids and Neighbors, and earning several award nominations for her dramatic role in legal thriller television series, Damages. She's also graced the stage with her Broadway debut, You Can't Take It with You, with James Earl Jones.

VIDEO: The Highest Grossing Blockbusters of All Time

The brunette beauty is also quite adept at mixing business with pleasure, acting alongside her talented beau of four years, Bobby Cannavale in films like Adult Beginners, Spy, and Annie. "It's great. She's one of those people who are just really good at acting," Cannavale told InStyle. "Like me, she doesn't spend a lot of time talking about it. She does her work quietly, but she makes choices nobody else would make."

Last year, the couple added a whole new factor into the equation: Their new baby boy, Rocco. Even with a toddler on her hands, this ageless star knows how to work a red carpet. Join us in taking a look at her incredible transformation through the years.

PHOTOS: See Rose Byrne's Incredible Looks Through the Years

Happy birthday, Rose!