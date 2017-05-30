Surprise! Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Step Out as a Couple at Cannes

Hot new couple alert! Mary Magdalene co-stars Rooney Mara, 30, and Joaquin Phoenix, 42, made their (surprising) public debut during the closing ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Sunday night.

Although they've yet to officially confirm their relationship status, the connection between Mara and Phoenix was on full display for the star-studded affair. The lovebirds sat next to each other for the ceremony, and shared a few sweet touches and knowing looks before being swept away in the same car at the end of the night, People reports.

Mara looked radiant in a beaded, white Dior gown, while Phoenix stuck with his unconventional ways in a classic black tux and black converse sneakers. The actor was noticeably shocked to find out he won the award for Best Actor for Lynne Ramsay's thriller You Were Never Really Here, but with a little encouragement from Mara, he made his way on stage to collect it—while wearing casual low-top sneakers, for which he apologized during his speech. Watch it here:

When he returned to his seat, Mara reportedly stood and greeted him with an intimate hug.

"They were talking to one another nonstop," one source told People. "Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he's holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple."

For what it's worth, we 100 percent approve. Catch their budding romance on the big screen when Mary Magdalene hits theaters in November.