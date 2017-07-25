Robert Pattinson Says He and FKA Twigs Are "Kind of" Engaged 

Is a wedding in the future for Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs? The former Twilight star opened up about his two-year relationship on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show today, and revealed that the couple are "kind of" engaged.

While we're not totally sure this means, we're going to take it as confirmation to the rumors that have swirled around their supposed engagement since 2015.

The couple is notoriously tight lipped about their relationship and for good reason. They've experienced a lot of online bullying and scrutiny since they've been together, something that Pattinson elaborated on to Stern.

"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to be able to [show off your relationship], but you have to make the decision... Do you want to let kind of crazy people in, because I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight—I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience—there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy,” he said. “So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary, but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship."

But don't worry, it seems like they're relationship is actually very strong. He couldn't help but chime in when Stern complimented her talent. "She's amazing," he said, adding that "she's super talented and from a totally different world."