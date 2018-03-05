Songwriter Robert Lopez Makes History as the First Person to Double EGOT

Songwriting husband-wife team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez earned the Oscar for best original song at the 2018 ceremony with “Remember Me” from Coco. And for the former, the win was a major history-making feat.

Only 12 people in history have ever earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award (a record referred to as an EGOT): Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin, and Robert Lopez.

Lopez, now 43, first joined the exclusive EGOT club in 2014 when he and Kristen won an Oscar for Best Original Song (Frozen’s “Let It Go”). Robert had previously earned two Daytime Emmys (both for Wonder Pets!), a Grammy for The Book of Mormon, and three Tonys (two for BoM and one for Avenue Q). Since his initial win, Lopez has maintained his record as the youngest person to EGOT (he was 38 at the time).

Four years later, with a second Grammy and another Oscar win under his belt, the composer is officially the first person (EVER) to EGOT twice. And at the rate he’s going, we wouldn’t be surprised if he went for a third round.

Lopez’s wife is halfway to EGOT herself—she’s earned two Oscars and two Grammys thus far (all four shared with Lopez).

Other near-EGOT winners include Viola Davis (needs a Grammy), Cynthia Nixon (needs an Oscar), Elton John (needs an Emmy), Martin Scorsese (needs a Tony), Cher (needs a Tony), Al Pacino (needs a Grammy), Julie Andrews (needs a Tony), Kate Winslet (needs a Tony), Jessica Lange (needs a Grammy), John Legend (needs an Emmy), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (needs an Oscar).