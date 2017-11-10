Rob Kardashian Gives Dream Hot Pink Mercedes for Her Birthday

It's not every day you turn one years old, so why not celebrate big? That was definitely Rob Kardashian's thought process when he shopped for his daughter's birthday. Today, Dream has officially completed 365 days around the sun, and Kardashian went all out.

Rob took to Twitter on Friday to wish his daughter a happy birthday and to share photos of her epic gifts and decorations. "Happy 1st Birthday mama," he wrote on Twitter along with a photo of silver balloons that spelled out "Happy Birthday Dream." In the background you can spy not one but two pinks toy cars, as well as a rocking horse.

He went on to share up close photos of one of the cars, which is a hot pink Mercedes. Nothing like a baby's first Benz! "Love You happy baby," he Tweeted with a snap of Dream in the car looking pretty darn ecstatic.

Happy 1st Birthday mama 😇 pic.twitter.com/lv5HAu2bku — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

That arm tho 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MGOptmBITU — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Aunt Kim Kardashian West also helped celebrate with a sweet message. "Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Dream!" she wrote on her website. "I can't believe you are 1 today. North and Saint are so blessed to have such amazing cousins to grow up with. I love you so much, beautiful girl!"