Riverdale's Latest Season 2 Trailer Promises Serious Drama

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
August 18, 2017 @ 12:45 PM

“May I have everyone’s attention—I have some tragic news to share,” Sheriff Keller states in the early moments of Riverdale’s latest Season 2 promo. With an intro like that, you know the CW series is gearing up for a seriously dark sophomore season—and for a show whose first installment revolved around the murder of a teenager, that’s really saying something.

Riverdale’s recent trailer gives us everything we’ve ever wanted from a teen drama—a blood-spattered protagonist (Archie), family drama (Betty slams a newspaper down in front of her mom and declares, “This is war”), and a sexy shower-side mystery (Veronica opens the curtain and an unknown character is waiting for her).

VIDEO: Riverdale's KJ Completes An Abs Test vs. Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas

But this is nothing compared to the montage’s final clip. “You can’t let this fear run your life, Arch,” says the voice of an unknown male (Archie’s dad? Jughead’s dad?) as we watch Archie seemingly brandish a gun. (!!!)

RELATED: Riverdale Co-Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Could Be Dating and We’re Into It 

Some serious sh— is about to go down. We’ll get to the bottom of it when Riverdale returns on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

May I have everyone's attention? I have some tragic news to share. Who did this? [MUSIC]. What if he comes back? Desperate times. [MUSIC]. This is a war. [MUSIC]. [MUSIC] You can't let this fear run your life, Art. Riverdale, all new episodes Wednesday, October 11th, only on the CW and the CW app.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top