Riverdale Co-Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Could Be Dating and We're Into It 

Someone call the Human Resources department because we may have caught two co-workers canoodling after-hours.
Former Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor Cole Sprouse currently portrays Jughead on CW teen drama Riverdale. Also on screen? Lili Reinhart, who takes on the role of Betty. As fans of the show know, these two characters were definitely fond of each other in Season 1, and even took on the nickname “Bughead.”
Now, however, it appears their appreciation for each other has jumped off the set and into real life. According to People, Reinhart was seen wearing Sprouse’s maroon blazer at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego on Saturday. Could she simply have been cold? Was he just being a gentleman? Well, they were also reportedly spotted kissing and holding hands. Aw!
Though neither one has spoken out about whether or not they call each other schnookums behind closed doors, fans are naturally speculating that this could be true for one simple reason: Instagram. Back in March, the actor posted a cute pic of Reinhart sitting atop a bed of flowers, looking like the ultimate flower child.
Then again, he’s also shared photographs of friends like Kendall Jenner and Zendaya. So what’s the deal?
While we continue to watch their social media accounts in hopes of more, one thing’s for sure: The Riverdale cast is quite close. “I can’t even describe how lucky we are,” Reinhart told People of the group’s relationships. “I feel like this is rare, what we have with each other is rare.”
