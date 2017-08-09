The Glamour Was on High at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
August 9, 2017 @ 8:45 AM
by: Faith Cummings

Hollywood's young actors and actresses are forces to be reckoned with, producing their own shows, gaining multi-hyphenate entertainment statuses, winning Oscars—these 20-somethings are no joke. And, on top of it all, they also wear impeccable couture and impossibly chic designs with ease, as if they've been doing it for decades.

On Tuesday, a slew of these youthfully stylish entertainers celebrated their achievements at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party, which commemorated Zendaya, Chloë Grace Moretz, and John Boyega's recent covers for the glossy. Zendaya never disappoints in the style department, thus she went bold in a Vivetta degradé embellished suit, while Moretz was the belle of the ball in a black Marchesa gown. Rita Ora was pared-down in a black bustier and matching trousers, and Ariel Winter demonstrated the power of the LBD.

Below, our favorite style moments from the party.

