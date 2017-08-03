Rita Ora Found the Sexiest Red-Orange Bikini for Her Jamaican Vacation

by: Jonathan Borge
August 3, 2017

Who doesn’t love a little R&R?

Rita Ora has spent the past week on holiday in Jamaica, where she hasn’t shied away offering glimpses at what she likes to do when she isn’t hosting TV shows or dropping new music videos. Apparently, it’s the simple things that made her happy.

Recently, she sipped on coconuts, posed on top of a boat in a silver bikini, and flaunted her crazy-fit bod in a two-piece featuring the colors of the Jamaican flag. But sometimes, you’ve gotta go for the boldest move imaginable, which is precisely what she did Wednesday.

Ora first shared a photograph of the idyllic-looking ocean in the background. The water looks calm, and she appears to be surrounded by lush greenery surrounding a staircase. It’s her red-orange bikini, though, that’s raking in hundreds of thousands of likes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXT2S7fHpoY/?hl=en&taken-by=ritaora

Thank you @rockhousehotel

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Additionally, the singer-songwriter-actress flaunted a dangling body chain as she prepared to take a dip in a cave-like pool at the Rockhouse Hotel, the location that's tagged in her images.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXT2xXhHFNh/?hl=en&taken-by=ritaora

👙

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Of course, she did it for the 'gram, and also posted a video of herself and some girlfriends as they dive into water.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXT4VvGHed1/?hl=en&taken-by=ritaora

🙅🏼🙆🏻🙅🏻we made it🙅🏻🙆🏼🙆🏻

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Summer 2017 forever, baby.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Colana with In Style and I'm here with Rita Ora. Hello. So, you're the face of Rimmel cosmetics. I'm the face of Rimmel, so I am a makeup girl. You are a makeup girl. If you had to pick one product that you can't live without, in the line, what would it be? Okay, I'm not just doing it because it was planned, but I carry this because I've been doing it all day. This is by All My Gloss lipstick. Yeah, you really did have that in your hand. Yes. I really do. I love it, it's one of my favorites, and you don't even need to re-apply, it lasts 6 hours. It's just so like comfortable, and it's great. I'm so happy to be a part of a make-up line that is Really authentic and British, you know? Because it's great.

