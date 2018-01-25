Rita Ora Strips Down for a Spot of Midnight Tea in N.Y.C. 

Rita Ora is set on satisfying her late-night cravings, clothing optional.

On Wednesday evening, the “Anywhere” songstress infused a serious dose of sexy, as she tucked into a luxurious cream cake and a cup of tea while clad in just a furry black hat and a swipe of crimson lipstick.

“Nights like these,” she captioned the nude 'gram, displaying her midnight feast. In the photo, the British singer seductively spoons a sample of a three-layer pastry dessert, cushioned with dabs of rich cream, and looks straight at the camera.

Nights like these 🙄 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jan 24, 2018 at 5:34pm PST

The former X Factor judge, who pinned New York City as her location, appeared to beat the winter blues by heating things up with a glimpse of her toned figure, as she sat with her legs covering her chest in the NSFW photo. Beach-y blonde waves and a smoky eye increased her sex appeal.

Leave it to Ora to turn a simple late-night snack into a glamorous affair!