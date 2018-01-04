Rita Ora and Liam Payne's Fifty Shades Collab Will Be Your First Favorite Song of 2018

Rita Ora and Liam Payne teased their new song "For You," and it sounds like it's going to be a jam.

Both artists took to Instagram to share a clip of the upcoming song, which they collaborated on for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. "We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio w/ @liampayne. Our new single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack is out this Friday January 5," Ora wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes clip.

In the short video, you can hear them belt a few lines from the track. "Been waiting for a lifetime for you / Been breaking for a lifetime for you/ Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you," they sing.

Along with a sneak peak of the song, they also share some footage from the song's recording session, which shows the duo looking casual and having a lot of fun together.

While we only got a few seconds of the song, thankfully we won't have to wait too long until its release on Friday.