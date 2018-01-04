Rita Ora and Liam Payne's Fifty Shades Collab Will Be Your First Favorite Song of 2018

Jennifer Davis
Jan 03, 2018 @ 9:30 pm

Rita Ora and Liam Payne teased their new song "For You," and it sounds like it's going to be a jam.

Both artists took to Instagram to share a clip of the upcoming song, which they collaborated on for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. "We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio w/ @liampayne. Our new single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack is out this Friday January 5," Ora wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes clip.

In the short video, you can hear them belt a few lines from the track. "Been waiting for a lifetime for you / Been breaking for a lifetime for you/ Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you," they sing. 

Along with a sneak peak of the song, they also share some footage from the song's recording session, which shows the duo looking casual and having a lot of fun together.

While we only got a few seconds of the song, thankfully we won't have to wait too long until its release on Friday.

 

