Rita Ora Crushed Four '70s-Inspired Looks in a Single Day

Rita Ora starred in her own version of That '70s Show in New York City on Monday.
Over the course of the day, the singer, who was in town to promote her latest single, "Your Song," stepped out in a staggering total of four retro-inspired looks.
With her hair styled in a curly shag à la Jennifer Lopez in Shades of Blue, the 26-year-old's first decade-defying ensemble of the day was a psychedelic pink and purple Emilio Pucci track suit, which she accessorized with oversize Tom Ford aviators and a pair of coral peep-toe pumps.
Next, Ora was spotted making her way to an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, wearing a floral orange ensemble with a ruffled off-the-shouler neckline and matching pattern pants.
While two bold looks would have been enough for most style mavens, Ora was only halfway through her one-woman fashion show. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress toned things down a bit for a stop at Billboard in a button-down, black tea-length dress by Chanel and a pair of white sneakers—a combination that's giving us major vintage school girl vibes.
For her final act, the British pop star went full Saturday Night Fever, and opted for a colorful fringe frock, which she teamed with star-shaped hoop earrings for a YouTube fan event.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you do a decade justice.
[MUSIC] I am Kilana with InStyle and I'm here with Rita Ora. Hello. And we are going to talk all things beauty and fashion. So this will be a tough question because you love fashion, but if there were one designer you had to pick And you could just clear your closet out and just have one designer I can't. If I didn't know them personally, I would pick one. Okay But then I'd get these texts Right. And be like what do you mean this. And I'm not down for that. Right, you're not. I'm gonna say, if have a variety then I can, yeah. So give me your favorite, all time favorite red carpet fashion look and then your all time favorite red carpet beauty look. My favorite carpet that I kinda felt the best in, personally and visually cuz I was like really working out hard, I was in like that [UNKNOWN]. Phase of just wanting to be Yes. healthy. Yes. Was when I was wearing the Donna Karan for the VMA's 2014. And I loved it because it was kind of naked. Mm-hm. It was red the slit was like up to here. I had very short jewels on. I felt really hot. What about beauty? When you think of like ooh that hair, that makeup made me feel so beautiful. I recently went to the Vera Wang show in New York City and I just had a really natural kind of Tousled blonde beach hair with a, and all my girls nude actually no joke. Look, and it was like literally, the first time I felt so bare. But the, literally I got the most compliments. And I was like, wow, it's great, because you know I like to switch up so many times and I always kind of like Change my hair, my face, my make up. This was the first time I went out there just kinda like, it's 10am, doing a fashion show, let's see what happens. And everyone was like, wow. And that felt great. [MUSIC]