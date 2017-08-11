Rita Ora Could Honestly Pass as Baby Spice in This ’Gram

X
by: Jonathan Borge
August 11, 2017

Think the Spice Girls are over? Think again.

Not only are fans in the U.K. soon flocking to theaters to watch Spice World in honor of its 20th anniversary, but also now, celebrities are celebrating all that the empowered girl group gave us in the '90s. Case in point: Rita Ora.

On Friday, the singer-actress-TV host and certified multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to impersonate one of our favorite Spice Girls, Baby Spice.

In a hilariously captioned shot, Ora takes on Emma Bunton’s iconic bright blonde ponytails with a matching set of long bangs. “Tell me what you want a what you really really want,” she captioned the photo, referring to, obviously, “Wannabe.”

In addition to capturing Baby Spice’s look flawlessly, Ora also gave a shoutout to another celebrated British group, S’Express. The '80s dance band was beloved by many, Ora included, hence why she’s wearing a T-shirt with their name colored across the front.

Is British pop about to become mainstream again? Ora is certainly keeping it in the zeitgeist.

