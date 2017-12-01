Rihanna Wows in Head-to-Toe Yellow at Her Street Sign Dedication Ceremony in Barbados

It's a big day for Rihanna. While the "Wild Thoughts" singer has been honored for her work and charity many times before, her most recent accolade takes the cake.

Today, the island of Barbados renamed the street where she grew up after her. Once called Westbury Road, it will henceforth be known as Rihanna Drive. We like the sound of that!

For the dedication ceremony, Rihanna looked like a ray of sunshine in an all-yellow look. The singer chose an off-the-shoulder Hellessy mini dress, which featured long bell sleeves. She accessorized the look with a thick gold Oscar Heyman choker and dazzling diamond ring, a tiny square purse, large hoop earrings, and coordinating high heels.

The Fenty Beauty founder finished off the look with a top knot and orange lipstick.

MEGA

Rihanna's street has become a tourist attraction in recent years due to its history, and now fans will get a great phot opp. Look at how good her name looks. It's worth a trip to Barbados just to take a snap.

MEGA

See you there!