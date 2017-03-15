Rihanna Is Returning to the Big Screen in a Music-Filled Drama ... with Adam Driver

A music drama starring Rihanna?! Sign us up.

The "Love on the Brain" songstress is set to star in upcoming film Annette, alongside Girls star Adam Driver, according to Variety. The news comes after Annette was first announced in November, and Rihanna was only rumored to be a part of the project at the time.

Annette tells the story of a stand-up comedian whose opera singer wife is deceased, IMDB reported. When he finds himself alone with his 2-year-old daughter, he discovers she has a surprising talent.

RELATED: Rihanna Schools Us in Sexy-Sporty Styling at Paris Fashion Week

WATCH: Rihanna's Beauty Transformation

The movie is written and soundtracked by electronic rock duo Sparks, and was originally supposed to star Rooney Mara, but the actress dropped out of the project due to other commitments.

Annette, which will hit theaters in 2018, is scheduled to start shooting later this spring. French filmmaker Leos Carax will make his English-language debut as director.

As for triple-threat star Rihanna, this is just the latest addition to her acting repertoire. She also stars in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets with Cara Delevingne, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, and more, which premieres in July.