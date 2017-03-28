Rihanna’s Psycho Shower Scene on Bates Motel Was Not What Anyone Expected

March 28, 2017
by: Olivia Bahou

Rihanna may portray the classic Psycho character Marion Crane, but that does not mean she’s getting murdered in a shower. The classic Alfred Hitchcock scene was recreated on Monday night’s episode of Bates Motel and it definitely did not go how we expected.

In the original 1963 movie, Marion heads into the shower in her Bates Motel bathroom and is brutally murdered by an attacker with a knife. You know, a true example of light-hearted cinema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atjhOhH-V3E

But when Rihanna steps into the shower as Marion, the scene goes down a little differently. RiRi strips down and heads into the bathroom, building up anticipation as classic horror story music gets louder and louder.

A&E

But just as we’re preparing ourselves to watch her die a bloody death, she promptly steps out of the shower, complaining, "Screw this sh—.”

https://twitter.com/Athena0089/status/846549537623887872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fa44128%2Frihanna-shower-scene-bates-motel%2F

Instead, Marion’s boyfriend was the one who took the brutal stabbing, while Marion exited the episode unscathed. Of course, Twitter had some hilarious reactions to Rihanna’s exit, citing Bates Motel as further proof that no one can touch Rihanna.

https://twitter.com/lifebyolivia/status/846558600256524288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fa44128%2Frihanna-shower-scene-bates-motel%2F

https://twitter.com/jacobalexxander/status/846559812905291776

Leave it to RiRi to dodge a brutal murder with sheer sass.

