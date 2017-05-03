Zendaya Freaked Out When Rihanna Applauded Her Met Gala Look on Instagram

If there was ever an appropriate time to lose your cool, this is it.

While the internet seemed to agree that Rihanna's avant garde Comme des Garçons ensemble won the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night, the fashion icon felt the need to show some love for another incredible outfit from the event—Zendaya's parrot-covered Dolce & Gabbana gown. The "Kiss It Better" singer took a break from sharing a multitude of images and fan art featuring her own dazzling look to post one of the actress wearing the dramatic and eye-catching tropical print design, which she captioned: "brown goddess."

brown goddess. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 2, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

And the 20-year-old Disney star appropriately freaked out. "Thank you, thank you, thank you a million times over, I appreciate you so much" Zendaya posted in the comments of the photo before taking to Snapchat to gush about the 'gram. "Rihanna just posted me. I repeat, this is not a drill! This is real!" she yelled excitedly in a clip. "I never thought a post could mean so much to me."

#PressPlay (swipe for more): #Zendaya fans out after #Rihanna praised her #MetGala Gala gown A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 2, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

We totally get it, Zendaya.