Rihanna Elevates Her Bombshell Status in Skintight Leather Minidress and Matching Coat

Lara Walsh
Dec 22, 2017 @ 8:30 am

Our favorite bad gal is redefining what it means to be a modern-day bombshell.

While stepping out at JAY-Z’s concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, Rihanna kept the focus firmly on her curves, rocking head-to-toe black patent leather that hugged her hourglass figure.

A halter-style minidress, featuring a cleavage-flaunting corset bodice and a thigh-skimming hemline, ensured the "Diamonds" songstress maintained her vixen status. The femme fatale number was complemented by a matching ankle-length trench coat, which the songstress left unbuttoned to show off her toned gams. 

Roger / BACKGRID

RiRi's accessories, which included a small black crocodile bag and a pair of strappy black leather heels, kicked up the monochromatic ensemble, while a voluminous high ponytail, neon green manicure, and bold cherry lips added instant sex appeal. 

Roger / BACKGRID

However, the star’s most anticipated accessory was nowhere in sight. The beauty mogul did nothing to lay those engagement rumors to rest, artfully hiding her ring finger, after stepping out with a diamond sparkler earlier this month.

Nonetheless, it's fair to say that Rihanna won another street style slay.  

