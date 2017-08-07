Rihanna's Nearly Naked Festival Costume Might Be Her Sexiest Look to Date

We know who won festival fashion today. And tomorrow. And forever.
Rihanna graced us with her Insta-presence on Monday by showing off one of her sexiest looks ever (and that's saying a lot). The singer attended the Kadooment parade and the Crop Over festival in Barbados, and she dressed to impress.
The bright turquoise hair Rihanna debuted on Sunday perfectly matched a giant set of feathery wings on her back. She wore the accessory with a barely there jewel-encrusted bikini that frankly left our jaws on the floor.
The Crop Over festival takes place from late May to the first Monday of August (known as "Kadooment Day") every year, according to Billboard. Kadooment Day serves as a festival grand finale and includes an enormous parade full of dancing and impeccable fashion.
Leave it to Rihanna to shut down the event in a showstopping look.