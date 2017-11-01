Rihanna Wields an Electric Razor in Her New “Lemon” Music Video

On Wednesday, Rihanna treated us to a sweet surprise: She dropped a new song and music video with Pharrell Williams’s group, N.E.R.D. The new track is called “Lemon,” and RiRi herself even makes an appearance in the corresponding visuals.

In the music video (above), the Fenty Beauty mastermind can be seen shaving a dancer Mette Towley’s head in a dimly lit room. Fear not, because Rihanna winds up doing a great job, and Towley goes on to show off her killer dance moves, twerking included. Could she be the next music video breakout star, a la Teyana Taylor? Only time will tell.

“Lemon” is N.E.R.D’s first piece of new music since 2014, and the group—made up of Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley—hasn’t released an album since 2010's Nothing.

VIDEO: Rihanna's Red Carpet Style

In these new visuals, the group teases more upcoming music and references the phrase "No_One Ever Really Dies," a rumored title for an album.

Watch the music video above.