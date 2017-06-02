Sorry Boys! Rihanna Stole the Show During the NBA Finals Game

BY: Meghan Overdeep
June 2, 2017 @ 8:30 AM

Rihanna is one of very few people capable of stealing the spotlight during a showdown between living legends LeBron James and Steph Curry.

A living legend in her own right, RiRi made quite the entrance at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on Thursday, as she sauntered to her courtside seat in the middle of the first quarter during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Even the seasoned announcers couldn't help but notice the 29-year-old singer's arrival.

ESPN/ABC commentator Jeff Van Gundy was all of us when his excitement for the Grammy-winner momentarily eclipsed a slam dunk by James. "I don't about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me. Are you kidding me?" Gundy exclaimed. Naturally, social media went crazy over the outburst.

It didn't take long for Rihanna, dressed in all black, to get into full spectator mode in (and out of) her seat beside her personal assistant, Jennifer Rosales.

We look forward to seeing the bad gal spectating it up at the next six or so games!

