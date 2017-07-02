Rihanna Wants to Win an Oscar

With eight Grammy Awards and a slew of musical accolades under her belt, Rihanna is now setting her sights on film's most prestigious award.

The "Umbrella" songstress, who recently dipped into the movie business, with projects, like Bates Motel and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, says she aspires to add a little gold Oscar statue to her trophy case.

In an interview with The Sun, the "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker admitted that she would love to receive the Academy's highest honor one day. "Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding," she said. "I'd love to get there one day. Who doesn't want to be told they are doing a great job?"

However, the star believes all she can do is work hard and let the chips fall where they may. "I don't think anyone makes an album thinking about winning a Grammy, or makes a movie thinking about winning an Oscar," she said. "What you do is work as hard as you can and if awards follow, then that's great."

She continued: "I just do what's best for the role, what's best for me. I'd love to do something dark and different and challenge myself."

While her role as a "shape-shifting entertainer" in Valerian may not be the material of Academy Award dreams, RiRi is hopeful for the future, especially with the star-studded Ocean's Eight in the works for next year.

"It's pretty difficult to method act when it comes to playing a shape-shifting entertainer but, seriously, I have nothing but respect for the actors that do," the singer said after revealing that she isn't a diva on film sets.

"If you look at the well-known method actors of the generation, they put in incredible performance after incredible performance," she explained. "It's no coincidence."

You got this, RiRi!