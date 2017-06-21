Rihanna’s Final Collection for Manolo Blahnik Is Called “So Stoned”

Courtesy
June 21, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
by: Jonathan Borge

What exactly does it mean to be stoned?

If you’re Rihanna, the term is all about wearing shoes that sparkle, obviously. On Wednesday, Manolo Blahnik announced its third and final collection with the Barbadian singer-turned-designer and its name, “So Stoned,” says it all.

Set to hit stores and online July 6, the four styles of sandals in the mix each are covered in—you guessed it—crystals you’d also be happy to wear on a ring or dangling from a necklace. Don’t think these gems will look like your grandma’s, though. Because it’s Rihanna, each sandal features PVC lining to create a totally see-through effect that extends down to the clear Perspex heel. Swarovski crystals are in there, too.

The bad gal herself took to Instagram to share her excitement, calling the collaboration her “hands down favorite” while modeling the gladiator-like Poison Ivy sandals (above). And while the news just dropped, you’ve definitely seen this pair before.

Naturally, wore the Poison Ivy model in DJ Khaled's new music video for “Wild Thoughts” (below). Thanks for showing us what they look like IRL, girl.

RELATED: Watch DJ Khaled and Rihanna's "Wild Thoughts" Music Video

Scroll down to see all four styles from the collection.

