Rihanna Was Spotted Making Out with Mystery Hunk and the Internet Went Wild

The world found out that Rihanna has a new man in her life, and the Internet literally had a party.

Photos of RiRi getting hot and heavy with a tall, dark, and handsome mystery man (who was later reported to be Saudi business heir Hassan Jameel) in a pool hit The Daily Mail on Tuesday. In no time fans were flooding Twitter with their reactions using the hashtag "#RihannaHasAManParty." People are really, really happy for the "Wild Thoughts" singer.

https://twitter.com/LeyAfricana/status/879821911961722880 Me: paparazzi are disgusting human beings, celebs have no privacy!

Also me: I need more pics 👀#RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/Ht54gwJrdj — Linda (@LeyAfricana) June 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/XyaSafiya/status/879828069397221377 Drake opening up twitter just to find out rihanna has a boyfriend #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/Pm8t6sgp4H — X (@XyaSafiya) June 27, 2017

Rihanna has always been famously aloof when it comes to her love life. In fact, in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, the Barbadian beauty admitted that she's more than happy being alone. "I don't want to really let anybody in. I've got too much on my plate, and I'm not even worried about it," she said. "A very extraordinary gentleman, with a lot of patience, will come along when I least expect it. And I don't want it right now. I can't really be everything for someone. This is my reality right now."

The bad gal hasn't been linked to anyone romantically since she got back together with Drake last summer. But an exciting new relationship would certainly explain the 29-year-old singer's recent foray into relationship counseling.

Very extraordinary gentleman, is that you?