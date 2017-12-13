Rihanna's New Hair Color Is More Proof She Can Pull Off Anything

The only thing that Rihanna loves more than teasing new Fenty Beauty products on Instagram and drinking wine al fresco? Debuting a new hairstyle on the social media platform.

Last night RiRi took to her Instagram Story to show off a lighter chocolate brown color that's a pretty dramatic departure from the black shade she's been wearing since the spring.

badgirlriri/Instagram

While the singer has stuck with the same shade for the majority of 2017, she's experimented with a number of lengths and styles including but not limited to: a wavy bob, waist-length dreadlocks, and a curly high half-up half-down ponytail. So naturally, she's closing out the year with a new length, too.

Along with the brunette hair, it looks like the singer added in some extensions so that her strands now reach down to her waist. She styled her new look with extra volume at the roots and what appears to be grown-out side-swept bangs for a retro '60s vibe.

Consider Rihanna's new look further proof that she can pull of any hair color and style.