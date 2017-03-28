Harvard Isn’t the Only School Honoring Rihanna This Year

Bad Girl RiRi seems to have made a good name for herself among professors. After being named Harvard’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year, Rihanna is being honored by the Parsons School of Design at the 69th annual Parsons Benefit.

The honor is bestowed upon individuals who “empower young women on a global scale through their unwavering commitment to self-expression and leadership.” Sounds familiar.

“Parsons is proud to represent Rihanna wth this honor, as she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style,” said Joel Towers, executive dean of Parsons School of Design, in a release. “She has championed our recent alumni on a number of occasions by wearing their designs. She is also creating important philanthropic programs, which support communities by fostering effective education, health, and emergency response programs around the world through her Clara Lionel Foundation.”

RiRi, of course, graciously accepted the recognition. “It’s such a thrill to know that a design school as prestigious as Parsons School of Design would present me with this honor,” she said in a release. “I consistently find creative and exciting designs coming from Parsons alumni, so I feel a deep connection to the school. But I am especially grateful that Parsons would recognize me for the work I’ve done in regards to philanthropy.”

Rihanna will be honored alongside designer Eileen Fisher and luxury retailer Neiman Marcus at the 2017 Parsons Benefit on May 22.