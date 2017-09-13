Rihanna's Outfit for a Helicopter Ride Is Way More Understated Than You'd Expect

Rihanna’s has been on a high as of late, first debuting her Fenty Beauty collection at New York Fashion Week, and later showing her latest streetwear-packed Fenty Puma designs.

But when you’re already on top, there’s only one direction left to go: up again! Yes, the Bad Gal herself took a break from the action on the runway to instead grab some friends for a helicopter ride on Tuesday. So what does RiRi wears for a trip above New York City? Does she dress like a pilot? Does she make a look out of those goofy headsets? Possibly wear a taffeta-covered dress so large it spills out of the 'copter instead?

Splash News

Nope. None of that. She wore—get this—a LBD. For her outing, Rihanna kept it simple (by her definition) and wore a black, long-sleeved dress with a low-cut, button-front design and no bra. She styled the loose-fitting piece with a chic little leather top-handle bag and ankle-strap heels, giving the look an elegant, understated design. Throw in some hoops and a ponytail, and you’ll look just like her on your next trip in the air.

Heels in-flight? Props, girl.