Rihanna and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Take a Food Tour of Boston

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel's budding romance is getting the Beantown treatment.

Over the weekend, the lovebirds, who were first spotted kissing in June, opted for a low-key getaway in Boston, where they sampled the East Coast food scene.

According to People, the "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker had dinner with Jameel and a few friends at STRIP by Strega at the Boston Park Plaza, after enjoying Indian fare, like Roti bread with curried chicken and spiced broccoli stems, at Liberty Hotel's Scampo the prior evening.

"They were super chill. She was super nice, relatively quiet," a source at STRIP by Strega commented about the Barbadian beauty, who reportedly decided to indulge in a petite filet steak, dressed in house truffle butter, and a glass of red vino.

In addition to RiRi and Jameel's romantic rendezvous in the eastern hub, the songstress accepted Harvard University's Humanitarian of the Year award in February, so we're guessing Boston holds a pretty special place in her heart!