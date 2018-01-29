Rihanna Slays the Grammys Stage with Her "Wild Thoughts" Performance

Fenty Beauty goddess and music icon Rihanna kept a low profile at the 2018 Grammy Awards and noticeably skipped the pre-show red carpet. But, Rihanna being Rihanna, it wasn’t long before the singer stepped into the spotlight.
To kick the night off, RiRi won a Grammy for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “Loyalty,” earning the honor for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.
The 29-year-old hit the stage alongside Lamar, towering over the rapper in her extra-high over-the-knee boots. Bad gal RiRi paired her plum-hued heels with a matching patent leather wrap dress with a plunging neckline and trench coat feel. The Anti singer accessorized with a delicate diamond choker and heavy diamond-lined studs. She wore her versatile curls in a voluminous, '80s-esque tangle.
RiRi took the stage once more later in the night to perform "Wild Thoughts" alongside DJ Khaled in a glittering pink dress (think red dress emoji lady) and a matching flower pinned in her hair.
This win marks the ninth Grammy win for RiRi—congratulations, girl! We’re sure there are many more gilded gramophones in your future.
All hail the patent leather queen.