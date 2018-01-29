Rihanna Slays the Grammys Stage with Her "Wild Thoughts" Performance

Fenty Beauty goddess and music icon Rihanna kept a low profile at the 2018 Grammy Awards and noticeably skipped the pre-show red carpet. But, Rihanna being Rihanna, it wasn’t long before the singer stepped into the spotlight.

To kick the night off, RiRi won a Grammy for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “Loyalty,” earning the honor for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The 29-year-old hit the stage alongside Lamar, towering over the rapper in her extra-high over-the-knee boots. Bad gal RiRi paired her plum-hued heels with a matching patent leather wrap dress with a plunging neckline and trench coat feel. The Anti singer accessorized with a delicate diamond choker and heavy diamond-lined studs. She wore her versatile curls in a voluminous, '80s-esque tangle.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

RiRi took the stage once more later in the night to perform "Wild Thoughts" alongside DJ Khaled in a glittering pink dress (think red dress emoji lady) and a matching flower pinned in her hair.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

This win marks the ninth Grammy win for RiRi—congratulations, girl! We’re sure there are many more gilded gramophones in your future.

All hail the patent leather queen.